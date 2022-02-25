The Big Story: Russian troops press on towards Ukraine's capital Kyiv

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday (Feb 25) as Russian forces pressed their advance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

Air raid sirens wailed over Kyiv amid unconfirmed reports that a Russian plane had been shot down and crashed into a building.

Meanwhile, countries around the world are up in arms, imposing stricter sanctions against Russia.

European Union leaders wrapped up an emergency summit early Friday, agreeing to impose severe sanctions on Russia targeting its financial, energy and transport sectors.

Japan will strengthen sanctions to include financial institutions and military equipment exports.

And Australia imposed sanctions on Friday, targeting several of Russia's elite citizens and lawmakers including over 300 members of the Russian Parliament who voted to authorise sending Russian troops into Ukraine.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh discusses these developments.

Over in Indonesia, at least two people have died and 20 people injured in West Pasaman, Sumatra, following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday morning.

Some buildings, including a school and a bank, have also taken a hit.

No tsunami warning was issued, but the quake was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Riau and North Sumatra, and as far away as Malaysia and Singapore.

Also making headlines - two weeks after leading taxi group ComfortDelGro decided to raise fares from March 1, other taxi operators TransCab, Prime Taxi, Premier Taxi and Strides Taxi are set to follow.

A statement from the Public Transport Council on Friday confirmed that these operators have informed it of their decision to raise fares. No details were revealed.

The operators will have to inform commuters about the new fares at least seven days before the adjustments kick in.