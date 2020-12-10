The Big Story: Royal Caribbean passenger does not have Covid-19 after negative final test

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The 83-year-old passenger who tested positive earlier while aboard the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise ship tested negative on Thursday (Dec 10), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It added that it has rescinded the Quarantine Orders of his close contacts, who had earlier been placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing.

The ministry will also support the laboratory on board the Quantum of the Seas in its review of its testing processes.

We will speak to National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health dean, Professor Teo Yik Ying, on his observations of how Royal Caribbean handled the entire situation. He will also talk about whether protocols need tightening.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks journalist Anjali Raguraman and food correspondent Eunice Quek will share how to make the best of a smaller-scale Christmas celebration.