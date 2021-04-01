The Big Story: Royal Caribbean extends cruises-to-nowhere trips until October

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday (April 1), Royal Caribbean International announced it was extending its Quantum of the Seas cruises until October this year, after the cruise company saw an overwhelming demand for travel.

The company said that since its first cruise in December, it has completed more than 30 successful sailings.

Meanwhile, enhanced security screening measures similar to airport checks kicked off at selected MRT stations on Thursday.

Checks, including metal detector screening and X-ray scans, were conducted at random.

Separately, industry players in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) sector have welcomed the move to increase capacity limits at Mice events, but some are concerned about the additional cost.

From April 24, up to 750 attendees are allowed at larger Mice events - an increase from the current limit of 250 attendees.

We speak to the president of the Singapore Association for Conventions & Exhibitions Organisers and Suppliers (Saceos), Mr Aloysius Arlando.

He tells us how the current standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Mice events can be improved in the lead up to the easing of measures.

And don't miss our Life Picks segment.

Journalist Jan Lee shares more about the Leslie Cheung Film Festival that is happening at selected Golden Village cinemas this weekend. The festival celebrates the Hong Kong superstar's life and work.

STFood online editor Hedy Khoo recommends the best dishes at a new French bistro - Maison Marie - that is located near the upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge.

And journalist Toh Wen Li talks about a decades-old Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, where people spend time immersing themselves in the atmosphere of the forest.