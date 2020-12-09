The Big Story: Royal Caribbean cruise returns to S'pore early due to Covid-19 case

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's (Dec 9) episode, Royal Caribbean cut short the Quantum of the Seas cruise to nowhere and returned to Singapore this morning, after an 83-year-old passenger on board tested positive for Covid-19.

He had taken a PCR test prior to boarding, and had tested negative then.

Travel correspondent Clara Lock - who is a passenger on board - and multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo give us the updates.

The Health Ministry said the rest of the passengers, with the exception of close contacts of the new case can go about their usual activities, but must monitor their health for 14 days from disembarkation.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr Leong Hoe Nam will give his insights on whether he thinks the measures will be enough.

Meanwhile, three nightlife establishments have been given the green light to reopen, as part of a small-scale pilot programme.

They are Bell Bar, Skinny's Lounge, and Bar Kiharu. Singapore Nightlife Business Association vice-president Nasen Thiagarajan will discuss the significance of the move as well as the possible challenges in the near future.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.