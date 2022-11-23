The Big Story: Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’; owners consider selling club

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that its owners are exploring a potential sale of the club.

The club said it was commencing a process to explore “strategic alternatives”, including a new investment into Manchester United or a potential sale.

This comes after it also confirmed in a statement that Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving with immediate effect.

Sports correspondent David Lee joins the programme to discuss both developments.

In other headlines, the Housing Board has launched 9,655 Build-To-Order flats for sale, in what is the biggest sales exercise since Singapore’s BTO system was implemented in 2002.

