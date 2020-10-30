The Big Story: Robinsons' closure met with sadness, concerns over job losses

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Robinsons is liquidating its two department stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

This means that Robinsons' last two stores will be closing and the company will be exiting from the Singapore physical retail scene after 162 years.

We will speak to the president of the Singapore Retailers Association R. Dhinakaran on the significance of this closure for Robinsons' customers, its participating brands, Orchard Road's image as a shopping paradise and Singapore's retail sector in general.

We will also bring to you an exclusive interview with Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on the prospect of more air travel bubbles being established.