The Big Story: River Valley High School students return to campus after July 19 tragedy

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Students from River Valley High School returned to campus on Wednesday (July 21), two days after the alleged killing of a 13-year-old boy. Many were seen carrying bouquets of flowers into the campus to pay their respects to their schoolmate. The school has also set up a website for the public to leave messages of support and condolences.

As the student body comes to terms with the July 19 tragedy, Brahm Centre founder Angie Chew discusses how family and friends can spot early signs of psychological distress among teenagers.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday (July 20) held by Singapore's multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said around 200,000 seniors aged 60 and older have yet to be vaccinated.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases physician from the Rophi Clinic, weighs in on what must be done to encourage more in this age group to sign up for their jabs.

Singapore will return to phase two (heightened alert) on Thursday, with dining in services suspended at all food and beverage establishments.

A number of patrons at several cafes and coffee shops in Haji Lane and Arab Street were hoping to have their last dine-in meal before tighter restrictions kick in. Multimedia journalist Renee Poh reports.