The Big Story: Rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in workers' dorms; roles of safe distancing enforcement officers; touchless technology in Japan

On Thursday's episode (April 16), Associate Professor Alex Cook from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore discusses the twin challenges that Singapore faces in this Covid-19 battle - the spread in the foreign workers' dormitories and the local community spread.

This comes as infections in dormitories continue to make up a huge majority of new cases here.

Journalist Timothy Goh then talks about the roles and responsibilities of a safe distancing enforcement officer, and the recent reports of some officers being abused.

Japan correspondent Walter Sim rounds up the episode with a discussion on the state of emergency in Japan due to the pandemic, and how hygiene concerns have fuelled demand for touchless technology in the country.

