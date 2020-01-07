The Big Story: Rise in Internet impersonation scams, Wuhan virus and Bidadari HDB estate

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's (Jan 7) episode, journalist Clara Chong talks about the rise in Internet impersonation scams and the scammers' modes of operation.

Next, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik shares more about the latest on Wuhan's mystery pneumonia outbreak and whether one should be worried about the virus.

Lastly, journalist Michelle Ng talks about Singapore's latest large HDB estate, Bidadari, and the reactions by the first residents who moved in over the weekend.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow looks at the stories trending online.

In Tuesday's segment, she talks about the baby found alive in a rubbish chute, Singapore's first Exclusion Order and the debut of Impossible Foods' first plant-based pork products.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include The Straits Times' exclusive interview with fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, the fatal Lucky Plaza accident, the Singtel-Grab bid for a digital bank licence and the rise in piracy incidents in the Singapore Strait.