The Big Story: Rise in Covid-19 cases expected in S'pore; impact of outbreak on tourism

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (March 25), we look at the latest strict measures announced by the multi-ministry task force to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore.

News editor Zakir Hussain discusses highlights from Wednesday's Parliament session, including the rationale for such strict measures and whether the General Election could be held in such a situation.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, tourism all across the world has taken a big hit.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) last month projected a 25 to 30 per cent fall in visitor arrivals this year. Correspondent Tiffany Fumiko Tay shares more on how the tourism sector is struggling to keep afloat amid the travel slowdown.

Topics covered in previous episodes include an exclusive interview with three Singaporean students in Manchester about their plans to return home after the Education Ministry issued a directive recalling all overseas students at institutes of higher learning, and the experience of a Covid-19 patient in an isolation ward.