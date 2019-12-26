The Big Story: 'Ring of fire' over Singapore and Hong Kong protests continue

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Dec 26) episode, we speak to the founder of online forum for astronomy in Singapore SingAstro, Mr Remus Chua, about the annular solar eclipse phenomenon, and skywatchers who gathered at Marina Barrage to catch the event that has been dubbed the "greatest astronomical event in Singapore".

Next, regional correspondent Elizabeth Law talks about the protests in Hong Kong that continued over the Christmas holiday, and whether it will continue into the New Year.

Lastly, ST caught up with Mr John Low, who was found adrift at sea for 80 hours last May, on how life has changed for the Singaporean man since the fateful incident, and what are his plans for this festive period.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will look at the stories trending online.

In Thursday's segment, he will talk about Christmas celebrations around the world, man robs bank in Colorado before shouting "Merry Christmas", and two men who were arrested over cheating involving Apple AirPods.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include China's move to cut tariffs on imported goods, including pork and tech items, starting Jan 1; the Muslim leaders' summit in Malaysia; and US President Donald Trump's impeachment.