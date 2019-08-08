The Big Story: Ride-hailing companies to be licensed and #myhomeSG

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (Aug 8) episode, senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan will talk about carpooling services that will need licences under a new regulatory framework.

Executive photojournalist Neo Xiaobin talks about The Straits Times photojournalists' National Day project, #myhomeSG.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the fake articles masquerading as those from news outlets - such as The Straits Times, The New Paper, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao - that have been circulating on social media, the move announced by the Indian government to scrap the special status for troubled Kashmir, and Parliament's discussion on the use and regulation of personal mobility devices.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode will air live from ST's digital studio.