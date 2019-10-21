The Big Story: RGS' big move, Scientology in Singapore and main cause of climate change

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Alyssa Woo, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's (Oct 21) episode, environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty will talk about the main cause of climate change, and why it is important for Singaporeans to become more environmentally conscious.

Then, journalist Jolene Ang will talk about what impressed her the most when she visited the new campus of the Raffles Girls' School at Braddell Road.

Lastly, journalist Yuen Sin will talk about her interview with two Scientologist brothers in Singapore, Ong Eng Chowg and Ong Eng Liang, who set the record straight on their beliefs.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the High Court's judgement that found Workers' Party MPs liable for damages suffered by the town council and what it means to the party moving forward, the new Thomson Nature Park and a novel system to help animals cross the roads safely, and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities that are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence.