The Big Story: Retrenchments more than double in Q2; record 1-day rise in global Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

According to the labour report by the Manpower Ministry on Monday (Sept 14), retrenchments more than doubled to 8,130 in the three months to June, compared with the first quarter.

This was sharply higher than the preliminary estimate of 6,700 released in July, as well as the first quarter figure of 3,220.

We speak to the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Mr Patrick Tay, on the outlook of the labour situation in Singapore in the following quarters. He also talks about what companies can do to remain afloat when government support measures like the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) end in March next year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday (Sept 13), with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik shares her thoughts on this latest development.