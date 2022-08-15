The Big Story: Retail staff set to get 8.4-8.5% annual pay increases over next 3 years under Progressive Wage Model

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Local retail workers are set to get salary increases of 8.4 per cent to 8.5 per cent annually over the next three years under a proposed wage ladder to boost low wages in the sector.

This is expected to take effect from Sept 1 this year to Aug 31, 2025.

The wage increase is one of the recommendations announced by the Tripartite Cluster for Retail Industry on Monday (Aug 15) under the Progressive Wage Model.

Other key recommendations include minimum training requirements for all retail job roles under the model and a clear career progression pathway.

Scanteak CEO Jamie Lim joins the show to discuss what these recommendations mean to retail employers. Ms Lim also shares her thoughts on the possible challenges in implementing them.

In other news, China's military said it carried out further drills near Taiwan on Monday. This comes as a group of US lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met with President Tsai Ing-wen.