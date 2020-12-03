The Big Story: Residents' median income fell for first time since 2014 due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

According to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Dec 3), the income of Singaporeans and permanent residents took a hit not felt since 2004 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nominal median income for residents - that is, Singaporeans and PRs - dipped by 0.6 per cent to $4,534 over the year to June, down from $4,563 last year.

After taking inflation into account, real median income fell by 0.3 per cent, a reversal from the 2.2 per cent growth in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said it will adopt four main strategies to better prepare students for the post-Covid-19 environment.

Journalist Jolene Ang weighs in on the significance of these strategies.

We also speak to Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh on what lies ahead for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim after he failed to meet a self-imposed seven-day deadline to topple Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, we tell you about a home-grown chocolaterie, as well as review a fascinating documentary on the Philippines' former first lady Imelda Marcos.

We also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.