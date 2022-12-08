The Big Story: Resale HDB flat prices rise for 29th straight month

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Prices of HDB resale flats continue to go up for the 29th straight month in November, with more units changing hands.

Flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX show that prices grew at a slightly faster pace of 0.6 per cent in November, compared with October’s 0.5 per cent.

Price increases were seen across all flat types, with prices of executive units climbing the most at 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of HDB resale flats sold rebounded, rising by 8.9 per cent to an estimated 2,140 units - reversing the 24.1 per cent decline in October.