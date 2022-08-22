The Big Story: Repealing Section 377A is the right thing to do, says Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has said that it will be irresponsible of the Government to not act following the most recent court challenge to Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men.

Speaking to ST's Tham Yuen-C and Hairianto Diman for a special Monday (Aug 22) edition of The Big Story, Mr Shanmugam also elaborated on how the Government will uphold and safeguard the definition of marriage between a man and a woman.

This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that the section will be repealed, and the Constitution amended to protect the definition of marriage as one between a man and a woman

