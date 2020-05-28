The Big Story: Rental relief for SMEs; suspended home renovation works given priority to restart

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (May 28), we speak to Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, on how the latest measures announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in the Fortitude Budget can help SMEs cope with their rental costs.

On Tuesday (May 26), National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament that home renovation works which were disrupted during the circuit breaker will be given priority to restart in the first phase of Singapore's safe re-opening.

We talk to a homeowner, Mr Bruno Tay, who is affected by the suspension of renovation works on his new home.

We round up the interview with Singapore Polytechnic graduate, Ms Dian Afiqah Salaihuddin, on how she found it difficult to secure a full-time job to be her family's sole breadwinner amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

