The Big Story: Redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers from Dec 1

From Dec 1, Singaporeans aged 18 and above will be able to redeem their $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and check their balance online.

The vouchers, which will be available in denominations of $10, can be used at all licensed hotels, leisure attractions, and local tours from Dec 1 to June next year.

We speak to chairman of the Association of Singapore Attractions Dr Kevin Cheong on how his members have prepared for the roll-out of this scheme, and the challenges that he foresees.

Meanwhile, the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong has led to the postponement of the air travel bubble arrangement with Singapore, which was slated to take off on Sunday (Nov 22).

Aviation analyst from Endau Analytics Mr Shukor Yusof shares more on the impact of this to the aviation industry.

Senior correspondent Ovais Subhani also weighs in on whether Singapore has turned the corner as the economy is projected to return to growth in 2021.

We will also share more on the latest news in Singapore and around the world.