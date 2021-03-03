The Big Story: Raising of retirement, re-employment ages in S'pore to go ahead as planned

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (March 3), Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said the move to raise the statutory retirement age to 63 and the re-employment age to 68 will go ahead as planned on July 1, 2022.

Mrs Teo was laying out her ministry's three priorities for 2021, which involve securing the jobs rebound in the short-term by shoring up the hiring of locals through the extension of the Jobs Growth Incentive, a wage subsidy scheme, and supporting business transformation.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang announced that the SGUnited Traineeships Programme will be extended by another year to March 31, 2022.

She added that the Manpower Ministry is making some adjustments to the programme, including raising the training allowances for ITE and Polytechnic graduates.

Following news of The Substation's permanent closure on Tuesday, we speak to senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern.

She shares reactions from the arts community and weighs in on the impact of the closure on the local arts scene.

We will also share other Parliament highlights and news in Singapore.