The Big Story: Queen Elizabeth II was a true trailblazer of her time, says PM Lee

State flags at all government buildings in Singapore were flown at half-mast on Monday as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee said in a Facebook post on Monday: "Today the world bids farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, at her state funeral in London. Her Majesty was a symbol of hope, stability, and continuity."

The people of Britain, as well as leaders and royals from around the world, will bid a final farewell to the Queen at a state funeral at 6pm on Monday.

In other headlines, President Joe Biden said on Sunday that US military forces will defend Taiwan if there is "an unprecedented attack". His comments underscore America's commitment to the island as Chinese incursions mount near its shores.

Mr Biden, speaking in a 60 Minutes interview aired on CBS, distanced himself from the question of whether Taiwan is or should be independent, but followed up with a pledge when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if US forces would "defend the island".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning urged the US to "fully understand the extremely important and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question and abide by the one China principle" at a Monday news briefing in Beijing.

China correspondent Danson Cheong joins the programme to share his views on this development.