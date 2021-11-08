The Big Story: Quarantine-free travel between S'pore and Malaysia for vaccinated passengers

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Vaccinated travellers will be able to take flights between Singapore and Malaysia without quarantine from Nov 29.

In a joint statement on Mondaty (Nov 8), Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Vaccinated Travel Lane will be between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The reopening only covers air travel, and does not include land travel via the Causeway or Second Link.

Four children in Singapore - infected with Covid-19 - have also come down with a rare and severe inflammatory syndrome. Dr Liew Woei Kang, a paediatric immunology specialist, discusses whether parents need to be worried that their child will contract the multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Dr Liew is a consultant paediatrician at the Paediatric Allergy Immunology Rheumatology Centre.

In other local news, Thomson View Condominium is up for collective sale via public tender at a reserve price of $950 million, potentially making it the largest residential collective sale effort by quantum so far this year.

The recent ST CloseUp project on four childfree women has garnered over 370,000 views on Facebook and nearly 23,000 views on YouTube.

Titled Childfree, the video tells the stories of four married women whose decisions to not have children were driven by pragmatic, ideological or personal reasons.

Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C, who produced the video, shares more on why the video has garnered so much attention and comments.