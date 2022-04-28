The Big Story: Punishment for trainee lawyers who cheated in Bar exam 'not too lenient', says lawyer

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Air travellers on a few flights over the May Day long weekend will be affected by changes to flight timings.

In response to queries, Changi Airport Group on Thursday (April 28) said that there will be retiming of a "very small number of flights" to spread them apart during the extremely high peak periods.

Separately, going grocery shopping might soon burn an even bigger hole in consumers' pockets. This comes as the cost of non-cooked food is expected to continue rising even beyond this year as a result of global shocks, a review by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Thursday.

The cost of electricity and gas will also be pushed up this year, as the recent surge in global energy prices raises the prices of oil-related items.

MAS said that overall, the surge in global energy and agricultural commodity prices will raise domestic inflation for fuel, electricity and gas and non-cooked food. This will in turn feed into higher prices for transport and food services over time.

OCBC chief economist, Selena Ling, weighs in on the impact of the rising costs on Singapore's economic growth.

In other headlines, redacting the names of the six aspiring lawyers who had cheated in the 2020 Bar examination would cast a cloud over the entire batch of candidates, most of whom had passed the exam honestly, a spokesman for the Attorney-General's Chambers said on Thursday.

This was in response to queries as to why the Attorney-General had asked the High Court to rescind an earlier order to redact the names of the six trainees.

Lawyer Justin Chan, who is also a senior partner at law firm Tito Isaac & Co, discusses this development.

In this week's Life Picks, music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi talks about big concerts that are making a comeback, including Justin Bieber's upcoming concert.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke recommends his picks from new restaurant Poisson.

And South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon shares more about places to visit in Incheon, which was featured in First Flight Out, ST's new travel series.