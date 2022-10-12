The Big Story: Public transport fares to rise by 4 to 5 cents for adults from Dec 26

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

From Dec 26, bus and train fares will rise by 2.9 per cent, meaning an increase of 4 to 5 cents for adults, depending on the distance travelled.

Concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers will go up by 1 cent, while cash fares and the fees for monthly passes will remain unchanged, said the Public Transport Council (PTC) on Wednesday following its annual fare review exercise.

The PTC said it was able to limit the fare increase to 2.9 per cent because the Government is forking out an additional $200 million in public transport subsidies in 2023, on top of the more than $2 billion in subsidies it already pumps in annually.

To help further defray the costs, the Government will give out 600,000 public vouchers to lower- to middle-income households from Dec 28, 2022. Valued at $30 each, these vouchers are meant to help these households cope with the 2.9 per cent fare increase that kick in from Dec 26, 2022.

The vouchers, which can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes, will be available to resident households with monthly household income per person of not more than $1,600.

