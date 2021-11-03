The Big Story: Public transport fares in S'pore to go up from Dec 26

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Bus and train fares will go up by 2.2 per cent from Dec 26, said the Public Transport Council (PTC) on Wednesday (Nov 3) following its annual fare revision exercise.

This translates to a fare hike of 3 to 4 cents for adults who pay their fares by card and a 1-cent increase in concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers.

Prices for cash fares, single trip tickets, monthly concessions and travel passes will remain unchanged, said the PTC.

Journalist Kok Yufeng shares more on this announcement.

Meanwhile, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information and Health Rahayu Mahzam will sit on the parliamentary committee hearing the complaint against Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan, who has admitted to lying in Parliament.

The two office-holders will take the place of Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who had recused themselves from the committee.

Ms Indranee, who is Leader of the House, had made the complaint and Mr Shanmugam is in charge of the ministry overseeing the police.

Separately, a total of 183 people are being investigated by the police following islandwide checks on 70 entertainment and nightlife outlets.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that the checks took place between Sept 13 and Oct 23.

Also on the show, science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, who is in Glasgow to cover the COP26 climate conference. She explains if commitments made at the conference so far signify real progress in dealing with the climate crisis.