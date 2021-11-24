The Big Story: PSLE results out for first batch of pupils under new scoring system

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

After nearly 50 years, the Primary School Leaving Examination T-score, or transformed score, came to an end with more pupils making the cut for the Express course under a new scoring system.

The class of 2021 also saw 98.4 per cent of pupils doing well enough to progress to secondary school.

Education correspondent Amelia Teng discusses the outcomes of the new system, as well as how these pupils should pick their secondary schools. They have until 3pm on Nov 30 to submit their six choices.

The Big Story also speaks with pupils and parents on how they handled taking a major exam amid Covid-19 and several rounds of home-based learning. A teacher also shares how she helped her students cope with what has been a challenging year.

Separately, Singapore and Malaysia will open a land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) across the Causeway on Monday (Nov 29). This coincides with the VTL air travel scheme between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport that is set to launch on the same day.

Authorities said on Wednesday that up to 2,880 people will be able to travel each day, with 1,440 travellers in each direction. However, travellers have to be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders of the country that they are entering.

Also making headlines - a problem with DBS Bank's access control servers is responsible for disruptions that have continued for a second day, said DBS country manager for Singapore Shee Tse Koon on Wednesday. The bank's digital banking services, including online banking and Paynow, are affected.