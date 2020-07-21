The Big Story: Promising results from three Covid-19 vaccine trials; Could S'pore-Malaysia cross-border travel be halted by MCO?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (July 21), we speak to science correspondent Audrey Tan on the promising results from three Covid-19 vaccine trials, including the most closely watched one by Oxford University.

Singapore and Malaysia have announced that cross-border travel will be allowed from August 10, but details of how this would work are still being finalised.

President of the Malaysian Association in Singapore Aarathi Arumugam shares more on the challenges that Malaysians are facing with the temporary border closure.

We round up the episode with an interview with Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh on the possibility of Malaysia reinforcing its movement control order (MCO), and how it could affect cross-border travel.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong and the outcome of this year's general election.