The Big Story: Project Wolbachia to be expanded from July as dengue cases surge in S'pore

Project Wolbachia, one of the nation's weapons in the fight against dengue, will be expanded to 1,400 more Housing Board blocks from July, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced on Wednesday (June 15).

This means the project, currently active in 1,800 blocks, will cover more than 300,000 homes, nearly twice the 160,000 homes currently, and about 31 per cent of HDB blocks in Singapore.

This comes amid concerns that infections here will continue rising.

Health correspondent Timothy Goh joins the programme to sharee more details.

Separately, one of Singapore's biggest nightclubs, Marquee, is reopening on July 1 after almost 2½ years as the battered nightlife scene here gets back on its feet.

After announcing its reopening date at the start of this month, the club told The Straits Times that tickets will go on sale via marqueesingapore.com on Thursday at noon, at $30 for online ticket bookings and $40 at the door.

In other headlines, Yip Pin Xiu got off to a flying start at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal on Tuesday as she retained the women's 100m backstroke S2 world title.

The five-time Paralympic champion touched the wall at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex in a championship record time of 2min 15.16sec. She finished ahead of Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (2:33.20) and Italy's Angela Procida (2:36.46).

This is the 30-year-old's fourth gold medal at the world championships.

And don't miss this week's Living Well segment, featuring Dr Coni Liu. The dermatologist at DS Skin Clinic discusses the increase in eczema cases during the pandemic.