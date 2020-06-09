The Big Story: Privacy concerns over TraceTogether Token; defusing tensions between couples during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (June 9), we speak to tech editor Irene Tham on how the TraceTogether Token works and discuss the privacy concerns that have surfaced since Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan announced the device in Parliament last Friday.

We also talk about how strict stay-home rules during the circuit breaker can be a double-edged sword for couples, with increased time spent together.

While some couples are able to form closer bonds, ongoing arguments and unresolved disputes for others could become worse, which then lead to increased tension.

We speak to the director of counselling centre Relationship Matters, Mrs Jean Chen, a psychotherapist who specialises in couple communications.

