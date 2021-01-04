The Big Story: Prior bookings will be required before Covid-19 vaccination in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's (Jan 4) episode, deputy news editor Royston Sim weighs in on issues raised during the first Parliamentary sitting of the year. These include Health Minister Gan Kim Yong's announcement that prior bookings will be required before people can receive their Covid-19 vaccination. Mr Gan said that this is necessary given the cold-chain requirements at the vaccination sites and multi-dose vials of the vaccines. He also added that a physical vaccination card will be given to all who take the shot.

Following last Friday's (Jan 1) announcement about the termination of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament that Singapore could not accept Malaysia's proposal to remove the systems supplier and network operator of the project. He said that this constituted a "fundamental departure" from the original agreement.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.