The Big Story: Prices of HDB resale flats continue to rise for 26th straight month

Prices for Housing Board resale flats rose for the 26th straight month in August, with 33 flats changing hands for at least $1 million.

HDB resale flat prices are up by 10.8 per cent year on year, rising 0.4 per cent in August, a slower pace compared with July's 0.7 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Of the 33 million-dollar flats that were sold last month, eight were in Toa Payoh, seven in Bukit Merah, and six in Queenstown.

Separately, short queues began to form at some McDonald's outlets about 30 minutes to an hour before the fast-food giant launched its Pikachu carrier at 11am on Thursday.

The Straits Times speaks to some customers who were first in line, and the super fans of the iconic electric mouse.