The Big Story: Pre-emptive measures to detect Covid-19 cases in S'pore's migrant workers' dorms

The Manpower Ministry said on Wednesday (April 28) that more than 5,500 workers have been tested as part of a pre-emptive Covid-19 testing operation across various dorms and worksites from last Friday to Monday.

The authorities are carrying out this precautionary measure following the cluster at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory which has seven cases so far, including five who were reinfected.

In all, 26 residents at the dorm had tested positive for Covid-19, though of these cases, two subsequently tested negative while another 11 were assessed to be shedding virus fragments.

We speak to Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic. He explains if post-Covid-19 vaccine reinfections are unusual.

Separately, Singapore's economic growth is likely to top 6 per cent this year, exceeding the upper end of the 4 to 6 per cent growth forecast.

But the Monetary Authority of Singapore also said that while the outlook for the economy has improved, projected growth outcomes across sectors have become even more lopsided than previously predicted.

Meanwhile, the latest manpower estimates released on Wednesday showed that the labour market - in the first quarter of this year - has continued its recovery. National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay shares his thoughts on the situation.

