The Big Story: Practising cyber hygiene on video conferencing platforms; remake of classic NDP song

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday (April 13), Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the authorities will come down hard on those who abuse the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund.

He reiterated that the application process for the relief fund was made simple so that those who need the help can get it as quickly and effectively as possible.

Meanwhile, people have turned to video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Skype, and Google Hangout to connect with colleagues and friends during this circuit breaker period.

We talk to Mr Gary Gardiner, the head of security engineering of Asia-Pacific and Japan, at cyber security firm, Check Point Software Technologies, about how we can adopt good security habits when using these platforms.

We round up the episode with singer-songwriter Clement Chow, who collaborated with 11 local artists in a remake of the classic National Day song, Count On Me, Singapore.

Called Stay At Home, Singapore, it is a rallying call to get Singaporeans to do their bit to help the nation slow the virus spread and do their part for charity through donations to help those whose families have been affected by the outbreak.

