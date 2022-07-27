The Big Story: Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Philippines

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Philippines' northern provinces early on Wednesday (July 27) morning, triggering dozens of landslides and causing massive damages to over 170 structures that include historic, colonial-era churches.

At least four were killed and over 60 injured.

Wednesday's tremor brought back memories of another earthquake in 1990 that left over 1,600 dead, as it caused a state-run school and a hotel to collapse.

Manila-based Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel describes the moment the earthquake struck.

In other headlines, Malaysia's Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz will be appointed treasurer of Selangor Barisan Nasional at a ceremony graced by the Umno-led coalition's top state leaders on Sunday. This confirms months of rumours that he is being groomed to be among the next generation of leaders for Malaysia's grand old party.

The Straits Times learnt of the event through sources close to the situation, who also confirmed that the former chief executive of one of the region's largest banks, CIMB, has gained the blessing of most of Umno's top brass to contest in Malaysia's richest state at a general election due in a year.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares more about this development.