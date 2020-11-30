The Big Story: Portable test kit detects Covid-19 in 5 minutes

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Local medical technology company Cell ID has created a portable PCR test kit that can confirm if someone has Covid-19 in five minutes.

Those administering the test would not need specialised training or a laboratory to produce results.

We will speak to the co-founder and chief technology officer of Cell ID, Mr Xander Sim, on the efficacy of the test kit compared to existing ones.

Multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo will also share a step-by-step guide on the testing process.

Meanwhile, the idea of donating unused leave has become a recent talking point, as travel restrictions and additional work as a result of the coronavirus mean many Singaporeans have not been able to clear their leave this year.

Labour economist and Associate Professor Walter Theseira will give his take on whether donating leave will become mainstream, as well as the positive and negative effects this approach will have on workers.

