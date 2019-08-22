The Big Story: Police look for culprit in falling wine bottle case and higher bursaries for uni and poly students

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Thursday's (Aug 22) episode, journalist Cara Wong shares more on her interviews with the condominium residents about the likelihood of a wine bottle accidentally falling from the balcony of a residential unit and the ongoing police investigation into the falling wine bottle case, which caused a man's death.

In the same episode, senior education correspondent Sandra Davie talks about the Ministry of Education's (MOE) latest announcement to increase tuition fee bursaries for polytechnic and university students.

Journalist Zhaki Abdullah also comes on to talk about whether Singapore should impose a minimum age restriction for private-hire car drivers, and how young drivers here are reacting to it.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the recommendations by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers to support older workers; the search and rescue operations for the two missing Singaporean kayakers; gout striking younger men and what one can do to lower the risks of this painful condition; the comments made by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam that violent protests will push Hong Kong down a "path of no return", and how protests disrupted flights at the city's airport.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.