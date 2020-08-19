The Big Story Podcast: Sectors to get tiered subsidies under extended Jobs Support Scheme

The Big Story Podcast Ep 25: Sectors to get tiered subsidies under extended Jobs Support Scheme

9:58 mins

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announces that the Government will continue its support for workers and businesses with new measures costing a total of $8 billion.

The Straits Times' associate editor Vikram Khanna discusses with The Big Story hosts Hairianto Diman and Olivia Quay, the decision to extend the Jobs Support Scheme by another seven months, up to March 2021.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee

