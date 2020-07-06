The Big Story Podcast: PAP and opposition feud over Covid-19 response measures

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong (left) has rebutted remarks by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah that the multi-ministry Covid-19 task force did not rely on the advice of medical experts in its work. In The Big Story
Published
36 min ago

5:40 mins

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Both the People's Action Party and opposition continue to debate the handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay speak with news editor Zakir Hussain on the latest developments.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

