The Big Story Podcast: PAP and opposition feud over Covid-19 response measures

5:40 mins

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Both the People's Action Party and opposition continue to debate the handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay speak with news editor Zakir Hussain on the latest developments.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

Discover ST & BT podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg