The Big Story Podcast: PAP and opposition feud over Covid-19 response measures
5:40 mins
Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.
Both the People's Action Party and opposition continue to debate the handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
Hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay speak with news editor Zakir Hussain on the latest developments.
Produced and edited by: ST Video team
