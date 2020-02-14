The Big Story: PM Lee visits frontline workers; a conversation with an infectious diseases physician; eateries cope with fewer customers

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the show airs live from ST's digital studio. We kick off Friday's episode (Feb 14) with a report by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow who covered Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's visit to frontline workers at Changi Airport.

Next, infectious diseases specialist Dr Leong Hoe Nam explains why a mask may not be the best defence against the coronavirus and why people should not clinic-hop.

Lastly, senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke talks about the decline in footfall at eateries and restaurants, and what is being done to help keep the industry going.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, how contact tracing is done, and the movie Parasite winning big at the Oscars.