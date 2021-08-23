The Big Story: PM Lee, US V-P Kamala Harris reaffirm bilateral cooperation

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and United States Vice-President Kamala Harris hailed the robust and enduring partnership between their two countries at the Istana on Monday (Aug 23), as they announced new areas of cooperation in cyber security, climate, the economy, and combating pandemics.

Ms Harris underlined America’s appreciation for Singapore’s longstanding and enduring friendship in the context of South-east Asia and the Indo-Pacific, while PM Lee reaffirmed Singapore’s appreciation for the US’ active role in the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia.

ST Foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar talks about the significance of Ms Harris' visit to Singapore and South-east Asia.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Sunday reported the death of two more people from Covid-19 complications over the weekend.

They are the 11th and 12th people to have died of Covid-19 complications in August. This comes even as more than three-quarters of the population have been fully vaccinated.

Singapore’s virus death toll now stands at 49.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, discusses the recent deaths even as more people get vaccinated.

