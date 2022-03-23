The Big Story: PM Lee to address nation on next steps in Covid-19 fight

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will provide an update on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore in a televised address on Thursday at 11am, he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 23).

The speech - his ninth since the pandemic started in 2020 - will be aired live on The Straits Times' website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will also be available on Mr Lee's Facebook page and broadcast on Mediacorp channels.

In sports, Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has retired at the age of 25 and at the peak of her game, citing the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour.

She quits with 15 titles, less than two months after winning the Australian Open. It was her third Grand Slam singles triumph following Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2019 French Open.

Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath talks about what Barty's departure means for the sport.

In other headlines, rain in southern China on Wednesday halted the search for victims and flight information black boxes that could tell why a China Eastern Airlines passenger plane plunged into a mountainside two days earlier with 132 people on board.

Rain water was filling the depression in the soft soil caused by the impact of the crash, and there were risks of landslides that could endanger rescue workers scouring the difficult, heavily forested terrain, state television reported.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law, who is currently in Guangxi, shares more about the situation.

In Singapore, certificates of entitlement (COE) rose across all categories except for motorcycles on Wednesday, which dipped after new measures were introduced on March 14 to moderate premiums.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which end up mostly for bigger cars, was more expensive than the previous bid's $98,890 to end marginally higher at $99,010.

Meanwhile, petrol prices have rebounded back to the $3 territory, one week after they eased.

For 95-octane, the most popular grade, posted prices are $3.05 at Caltex, Esso and Sinopec and $3.09 at Shell. Again, SPC is the only one with a sub-$3 rate, at $2.98.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan discusses what this development means for drivers here.

And don't miss this week's Living Well Segment.

Ms Margaret Ong, author of One Husband, Two Men, talks about her experiences caring for her husband who has schizophrenia.