The Big Story: PM Lee speaks about S'pore's response to Covid-19; Nex ducting unit incident raises questions on public safety in malls

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his speech in Parliament on Wednesday (Sept 2), which focused on four key thrusts: Singapore's Covid-19 response, strengthening social safety nets sustainably, foreign worker policies, and politics.

Singapore editor Zakir Hussain will weigh in on these issues.

A recent incident involving a falling ventilation duct in a Shaw cinema hall at Nex shopping mall has raised questions about public safety in malls.

Lawyer Justin Chan, who is the senior partner and head of dispute resolution practice at Tito Isaac & Co, will share more on how the law can prevent such accidents from recurring and the legal recourse one can take in the event a similar accident were to happen.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the future of nightlife in Singapore, and the rights of a retrenched worker.