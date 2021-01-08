The Big Story: PM Lee receives Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Friday (Jan 8) marks the start of Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive for staff in public healthcare institutions. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was at Singapore General Hospital to observe the start of the process and took the opportunity to get his own jab. "It's painless, it's effective and it's important," Mr Lee said, speaking to reporters after the 30-minute observation period following the jab was up.

Separately, Foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar weighs in on the events in the United Stated following Wednesday's (Jan 6) siege of the Capitol. In his first tweet since his Twitter suspension was lifted, President Donald Trump posted a video that appeared to concede the election. He said while he was "fighting to defend American democracy", he was "outraged on the lawlessness and mayhem" that ensued on Capitol Hill.

