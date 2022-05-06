The Big Story: PM Lee receives Johor's highest state honour from Sultan

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received Johor's highest state honour from Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Friday (May 6), in recognition of the longstanding close and strong relations between Singapore and Johor.

PM Lee was conferred the title of Dato' Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor, or SPMJ for short, which means Grand Commander of the Order of the Crown of Johor, First Class.

Meanwhile, Madam Ho Ching was also given a state honour, and was the first Singaporean to be conferred the title of Dato' Sri Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor, or SMIJ for short. It means Grand Commander of the Order of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor, First Class.

In other headlines, Singapore's first solar farm with an integrated rainwater harvesting system was officially opened by Sembcorp in Tuas on Friday. The facility sits on almost 10ha of temporary vacant land.

Tapping the country's rainy weather, it is expected to collect 170,000 cubic metres of water annually to cool and clean solar panels for optimum performance. That amount is equivalent to what is needed to fill 68 Olympic-size swimming pools.

In sports, the 31st edition of the SEA Games is set to kick off in a week's time on May 12.

As part of The Straits Times' coverage ahead of the biennial multi-sport event, we shine the spotlight on five athletes who are making their debut at the event, starting with teen sprinter Marc Louis. Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz shares more.

And Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel joins this week's Asian Insider segment to weigh in on who might win the country's upcoming presidential election.