SINGAPORE - At 5pm on Tuesday's (April 21) special edition of The Big Story, we will have a live broadcast of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's address to the nation on Singapore's current Covid-19 situation and what needs to be done going forward, two weeks into circuit breaker measures.

We will also have Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, on the show to weigh in on PM Lee's latest updates.