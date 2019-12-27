The Big Story: Piracy in S’pore Strait, reducing festive food wastage, and EPL half-time report

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Friday's (Dec 27) episode, journalist Fabian Koh will discuss the rise in pirate incidents in the Singapore Strait and the steps taken to curb the issue.

Next, food correspondent Eunice Quek will share the measures taken by hotels and restaurants to reduce festive food wastage, and what to look out for when keeping and consuming leftover food.

Lastly, correspondent David Lee talks about how the teams have performed so far in the English Premier League (EPL) as the season reached its halfway mark, and whether Liverpool is a clear winner for this season.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will look at the stories trending online.

In Friday's segment, he will talk about the best photos of the annular solar eclipse, thousands who queued to pay traffic fines as Malaysian police give discounts, and the Spanish reporter who quit on air before realising that she only won a fraction of the jackpot.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include China's move to cut tariffs on imported goods, including pork and tech items, starting Jan 1; the Muslim leaders' summit in Malaysia; and US President Donald Trump's impeachment.