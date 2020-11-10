The Big Story: Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine good news, but situation still murky, says expert

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore could have a Covid-19 vaccine by early next year. The first shipments of the vaccine co-developed by Singapore researchers are expected in the first quarter.

This comes as Arcturus Therapeutics, the American pharmaceutical company working with Duke-NUS scientists on the vaccine announced positive preliminary results from the early-stage clinical trials ongoing in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday (Nov 9) that their experimental Covid-19 vaccine is 90 per cent effective.

Professor Dale Fisher from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine will weigh in on the progress of the Pfizer vaccine development, and whether Singapore will get access to it.

Finally, travel editor Lee Siew Hua will share more on her experience going on Singapore's first cruise to nowhere over the weekend.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.