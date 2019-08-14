The Big Story: Petition to review PSLE scoring system for mother tongue languages; gout striking younger men

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Wednesday's (Aug 14) episode, senior education correspondent Sandra Davie talks about the petition by parents urging the Ministry of Education to review the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system for mother tongue languages, and tips for parents to tackle the new national examination scoring system.

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares more on gout striking younger men and what one can do to lower the risks of this painful condition.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the comments made by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam that violent protests will push Hong Kong down a "path of no return", and how protests disrupted flights at the city's airport; carpooling services that will need licences under a new regulatory framework; fake articles masquerading as those from news outlets - such as The Straits Times, The New Paper, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao - that have been circulating on social media; and the move announced by the Indian government to scrap the special status for Kashmir.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's digital studio.