The Big Story: People in S'pore least willing to tolerate Covid-19 curbs on socialising, finds survey

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, ST's weekday talk show.

Singapore's Covid-19 stabilisation phase kicked in on Monday (Sept 27), with office buildings and trains along the North-South and Downtown lines noticeably less crowded as tighter curbs came into effect .

Morning traffic on some roads also appeared lighter than usual as primary and special education schools began compulsory home-based learning for their pupils.

Meanwhile, supermarket operators have assured customers that there are sufficient stocks of fruits and vegetables in store, reminding them to only purchase what they need.

This comes in the wake of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre's three-day closure after Covid-19 cases were detected among workers and visitors. The wholesale centre is closed from Monday to Wednesday for cleaning and disinfection.

Separately, people in Singapore are more concerned about getting Covid-19 as cases continue to climb, found an online survey by ST.

Nearly half of the 1,000 respondents said they have cut back on physical activities, while 73 per cent dine out less often.

The proportion of those who fear catching the virus has also grown, from 37 per cent to 72 per cent.

Senior political correspondent Grace Ho weighs in on these findings.

In other local headlines, tributes are pouring in for radio veteran, singer, club DJ and writer Chris Ho, who died of stomach cancer on Monday morning.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi shares more about Mr Ho's contributions to the music scene in Singapore.